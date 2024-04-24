Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of BRT Apartments worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 3,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,436,791.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,349 shares of company stock worth $1,785,491. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Profile

(Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Recommended Stories

