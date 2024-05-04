Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Issues Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 149,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,980. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.39. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

