Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Down 9.3 %

Adient stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. 2,258,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

