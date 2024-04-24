Private Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,647 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $89.30. 1,405,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

