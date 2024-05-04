SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 86,307 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,011,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNLA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 403,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

