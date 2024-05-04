SouthState Corp Sells 3,232 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.