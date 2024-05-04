Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,140,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 677,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 300,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,139. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

