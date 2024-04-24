Private Management Group Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of United States Cellular worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 128,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.18 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

