McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after purchasing an additional 133,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.42. 409,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,350. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.15. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

