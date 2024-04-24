Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $54,630.88 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.04883512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

