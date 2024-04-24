Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.00.

4/22/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$8.50 to C$12.25.

4/1/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.25 to C$10.50.

3/26/2024 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$11.25 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

2/27/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.59. The company had a trading volume of 700,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.54.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

