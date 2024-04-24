Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/24/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.00.
- 4/22/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$8.50 to C$12.25.
- 4/1/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.25 to C$10.50.
- 3/26/2024 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$11.25 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.50.
- 2/27/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE HBM traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.59. The company had a trading volume of 700,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.54.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
