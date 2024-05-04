Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Director Mark Wellings Sells 15,612 Shares

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wellings sold 15,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $10,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $111,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.16.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 754.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

