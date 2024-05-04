Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$191.50.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.9 %
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -58.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
