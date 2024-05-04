BMO Capital Markets Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of CS opened at C$9.95 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

