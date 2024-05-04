Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 25,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUM stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. Lumina Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.63.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.