Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $15.82 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $762.84. The stock had a trading volume of 414,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,977. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $803.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.