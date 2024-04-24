Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. The stock had a trading volume of 641,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

