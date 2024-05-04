Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $414.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.37 and a 200 day moving average of $347.96. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $416.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

