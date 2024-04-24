20,000 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,653. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

