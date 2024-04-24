YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $14.45. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 783,962 shares trading hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

