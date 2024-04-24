First Bank (FRBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

First Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

First Bank Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 16,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,610. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. First Bank had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

