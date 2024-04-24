Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,500. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

