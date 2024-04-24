Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 179 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,520,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Crown Castle by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CCI opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.