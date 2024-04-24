23,603 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

