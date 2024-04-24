Shore Bancshares (SHBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Jones bought 8,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $88,553.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $387,937.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,121 shares of company stock worth $211,067. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

