Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.55 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $139.55 million and $8.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012277 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,424.75 or 1.00022030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1423326 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $8,826,876.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

