Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
PFD stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
