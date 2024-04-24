Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $9.56 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.56 or 0.00014378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $142.55 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00055046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00036544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,918,012 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

