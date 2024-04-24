Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
A number of analysts have commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Shares of PLRX opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market cap of $754.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.12.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
