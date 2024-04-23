Ark Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.46 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $162.60 million and $23.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001582 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,363,380 coins and its circulating supply is 180,364,164 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

