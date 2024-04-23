Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. 8,686,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,860,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

