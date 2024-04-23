Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 16,966 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,031,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,558 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,599,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,836,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 780,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 396,993 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 551,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.