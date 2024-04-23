Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after purchasing an additional 385,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. 7,099,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,758. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

