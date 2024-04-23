Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.95 and last traded at $127.87. Approximately 995,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,819,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

