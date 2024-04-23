31,868 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 194.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. 42,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,364. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

