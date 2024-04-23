National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. 353,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

