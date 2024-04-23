EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. 577,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,178. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

