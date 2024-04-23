Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DTE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. 283,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,031. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

