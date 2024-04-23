Piper Sandler Cuts Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

