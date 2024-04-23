Piper Sandler Cuts Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:AVBH opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
About Avidbank
