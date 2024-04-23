WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

WaFd stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 205,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WaFd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after buying an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 192,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 593,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

