3,159 Shares in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,491,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,353,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DFGP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

