Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 568 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 204,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,567. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.