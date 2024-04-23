MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %
MSCI opened at $515.10 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.
MSCI Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.
MSCI Company Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
