MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %

MSCI opened at $515.10 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

