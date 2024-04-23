1,548 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.94.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

