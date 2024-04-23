Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $260,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

