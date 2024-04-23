Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in DexCom by 79.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11,359.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 726,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,541,000 after purchasing an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

