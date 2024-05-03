MGP Ingredients, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

