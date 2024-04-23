Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

