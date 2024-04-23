OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $2.86 Million in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.48% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

IGOV stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

