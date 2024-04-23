Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8072464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

