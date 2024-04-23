Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8072464 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
